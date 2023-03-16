DSE, CSE fall in morning trade

The indices of Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges fell in the morning trade today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 7 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,224 at 11:36 am.

Turnover stood at Tk 156 crore.

Of the securities, 38 advanced, 82 declined and 131 remained unchanged.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, dropped 2 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 18,387.

Of the issues, 15 rose, 26 retreated, and 53 saw no price movement.

Turnover of the port city bourse stood at Tk 3 crore at 11:52 am.