DSE, CSE edge down in morning trade

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell slightly today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the top bourse in Bangladesh, lost 4 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,209 at 11:15 am.

Turnover, a key indicator of the market, stood at Tk 188 crore.

Of the securities, 42 advanced, 68 declined and 147 did not show any price movement.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, was almost flat with 0.1 points, 0.001 per cent to 18,309.

Of the issues, 17 rose, 21 retreated and 13 did not see any price swing.

However, the turnover of the port city bourse stood at Tk 2.1 crore at 11:20 am.