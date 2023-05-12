DSA case: Prothom Alo reporter Shams’s bail extended till June 12

A Dhaka court yesterday extended the bail of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams until June 12 in a case filed with Tejgaon Police Station under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after Shams surrendered before it and sought permanent bail through his lawyer.

On April 9, Shams got ad-interim bail till today from another Dhaka court after his surrender before it.

Shams got bail from another Dhaka court on April 3 in another case filed with Shahbagh Police Station under the same act.

He walked out of jail the same day, five days after his detention from his Savar home.

On March 29, Shams was picked up from his home in Savar by law enforcers wearing plainclothes around 4:00am, triggering widespread criticism.

On March 26, the Prothom Alo made a “photo card” to post a report written by Shams on Independence Day on social media. The card had a quote from a day labourer named Zakir Hossain juxtaposed against a photo of an adolescent boy.

He was detained less than two hours after a Jubo League leader filed a DSA case with Tejgaon Police Station.