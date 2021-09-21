DSA case: HC order on Jhumon Das’ bail petition Thursday

Holding up a banner, the protesters gathered in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture, seeking Jhumon’s release. File Photo/Rashed Shumon

The High Court will deliver its order on Thursday on a petition filed seeking bail for Jhumon Das, who has been in jail for more than six months in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for criticising Hefajat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque on Facebook.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol today fixed the date after holding hearing on the bail petition.

Jhumon’s mother Nibha Rani Das filed the bail petition, saying that he has been languishing in jail without any trial.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna told the HC that Jhuman is a patriot not a traitor, as he spoke against the communal forces. The case should have been filed against the communal forces, he argued.

Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman told this correspondent that he could not place arguments as he was not supplied the record of the case.

Lawyers Nahid Sultana Juthi and Ashraf Ali also appeared for the petitioner.

In his Facebook post, Jhumon criticised Hefajat leader Mamunul. The post allegedly led to the mayhem in Noagaon village of Sunamganj’s Shalla upazila on March 17, which saw about 90 Hindu houses vandalised and looted.