DSA case: Cartoonist Kishore, 3 others interrogated at jail gate

The investigation officer has interrogated four accused, including cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, for two working days at jail gate in connection with a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Sub-Inspector of Ramna Police Station Md Jamshedul Alam, also the investigation officer of the case, quizzed Kishore and three others and sent a forwarding report to the court yesterday.

In the forwarding report, the IO said the four accused gave important information about the incident, which was being verified. The four should be confined until the investigation is completed, the IO added.

The three other accused are — writer Mushtaq Ahmed, Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, an activist of a platform called ‘Rastrachinta’, and businessman Minhaj Mannan Emon.

Earlier on June 16, another virtual court rejected both the remand and bail petitions of Kishore and three others in the case.

The IO submitted two remand prayers for 14 days for quizzing the four on May 7.

The court, however, allowed police to interrogate the accused at jail gate for two days, within seven working days.

The four were arrested from different places of the capital on different dates and produced before the courts on May 6 and 7 respectively.

Eleven people — including the four arrestees — were charged with “spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government activities” under the Digital Security Act on May 6.

Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil, who runs Netra News, US-based journalist Shahed Alam and blogger Asif Mohiuddin are also among those named in the case.