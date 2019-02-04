Dr Kamal to people: Force government to work as per constitution

File photo of Dr Kamal Hossain Dhaka Tribune

He asks the opposition parties to follow the constitution instead of always finding faults in the activities of government

Jatiya Oikya Front Convener Dr Kamal Hossain urged the government to work to materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ensure a functional democracy in the country.

He asked the opposition parties to follow the constitution instead of always finding faults in the activities of government. No one can disobey the constitution signed by Bangabandhu. It is clearly mentioned in the constitution that people are the country’s owners,” he said.

Dr Kamal Hossain, also the President of Gono Forum, was speaking at a memorial meeting on party leader Saifuddin Ahmed Manik marking his 11th death anniversary at the party’s Arambagh central office on Sunday, reports UNB.

Dr Hossain urged people to be vigilant of government activities for the next two years so that it works as per the constitution so that the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are materialized as the country is going to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of its independence in 2021.

“Certainty, there’ll be some problems when there’s any fault in an election or it is controversial. As the country’s citizens, you’ll have to discharge your duties carefully and consciously so that those who are in power work as per the constitution,” he said.

He said the constitution signed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman specifies that there must be effective democracy in the country, not merely in name. “Effective democracy is where citizens can feel that they’re able to play their role as the owners of the country and their speeches are evaluated.”

Mentioning that the role of police is inoperative in a democratic country, Dr Kamal said policemen must abide by the law and work showing respect to people.

