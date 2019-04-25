Dr Kamal: Rape incidents turned epidemic for slide in law and order

File photo of Gono Forum President and Jatiya Oikya Front leader Dr Kamal Hossain Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Unwanted incidents are taking place in the country one after another, says

Alarmed by the growing number of rape incidents in the country, Jatiya Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain has urged people to wage a united movement to protect women’s rights and establish the rule of law.

“Unwanted incidents are taking place in the country one after another. Rape has turned epidemic. The deterioration of law and order is evident here,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting of the alliance at his Motijheel chamber on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Dr Kamal, also Gono Fourm president, further said: “We think the movement has to be strengthened and people have to take to the streets actively, so their rights are protected and the rule of law is established – which is now very essential.”

Oikya Front leader ASM Abdur Rab said they would hold a mass gathering at Shahbagh intersection in the city at 4pm on April 30 to protest the killing of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, repression of women, and the upward trend of sexual violence.

“People want civility, and the rule of law must be restored in the country. At our meeting today [Wednesday], we decided to hold programs to this end,” Kamal said.

He alleged that law enforcement officials were negligent towards taking action against those breaching law and snatching people’s rights. “Police are very active in taking action against those standing in favour of human rights.”

Rab said the alliance believed that the situation in the country has gotten to the point where it has become difficult for people to survive. “Two or three rapes are happening daily on average; 160 children were raped in the last three months. The country never witnessed such incidents of repression of women and children in the past.”

He also said women and children are now insecure both at home and outside due to the anarchy in the country. “It should be stopped immediately. We believe such heinous repression of women and children would not have taken place, had police played an active and impartial role.”

Jatiya Oikya Front’s protest

Rab, also the president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, urged people from all walks of life to participate in Oikya Front’s protest on April 30 to raise their voice against the growing incidents of rape and repression of women and children.

He said the alliance leaders would go to different districts, including Rajshahi and Noakhali, to hold the public hearing on 11th general elections.

Rab said Oikya Front would hold a civic rally in the city during Ramadan.

He said their alliance believes that the government is pushing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia towards death by keeping her in jail in cases filed only to harass her. “We, on behalf of Oikya Front, demand the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.”

Besides, Rab said their alliance also demanded that the government set free several thousand BNP leaders and activists who have been kept in jail in “ghost” cases.

Deep shock at Sheikh Selim’s grandson’s death

Jatiya Oikya Front leaders have expressed deep shock at the death of Zayan Chowdhury, the grandson of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

They also conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members and wished early recovery of Zayan’s father, who sustained serious injuries in the attack. “We also strongly condemn the terror attack in Sri Lanka,” Rab said.

Replying to a question, Rab said Oikya Front was still firm on its decision on its MPs-elect not taking oath and joining parliament.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.