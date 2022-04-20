Dr Kamal, Manna now tagging with BNP-Jamaat to oust AL govt: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said a group of political parties joined hands with the BNP-Jamaat alliance to try to oust her government and push the country into an era of darkness again.

“Mr Manna, Dr Kamal Hossain, Communist Party, left leaning parties are now tagged with BNP-Jamaat alliance for forging a movement to oust the Awami League government,” she said.

Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, was speaking at the opening of a weeklong programme marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Krishak League’s founding anniversary.

The programme was held at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh while the prime minister joined it virtually.

“What is their motive behind wanting to oust the government?” – she asked. “(It is just) to deprive the people from all the facilities that are being given by the government,” she said.

She said that there are some political leaders in the country who never stand by the people during any crisis, but are busy talking about movements to oust the Awami League government.

“What is Awami League government’s fault? Why do they want to oust it?” she wondered.

Hasina said people voted Awami League to power in 2008 national polls in support of the party’s election manifesto.

“In that manifesto we had declared Vision 2021. I am expressing my gratitude towards the people of the country for electing us repeatedly,” she said.

She also said that the government has attained the targets declared in the party’s election manifestoes.

“We have promoted our country from least developed to developing, while we were celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of our independence,” she said.

Referring to her critics, she again wondered why they don’t like Bangladesh’s graduation to a developing country.

She said that the government has taken steps to change the fate of all people, including those in the grassroots.

The PM said that the government has given importance on the research on agriculture so that the country gets more positive results in food production along with other related issues.

Bangladesh Krishak League President Samir Chandra and former presidents of Krishak League Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil and Motahar Hossain Molla, former Krishak League general secretaries Mizanur Rahman and Harun Or Rashid Hawladar and current secretary Umme Kulsum also spoke at the programme.

A video documentary on Krishak League was screened at the programme.

The prime minister also unveiled ‘Krishak Kantha’, a publication of Krishak League.