Don’t consider myself as a successful bowler: Nasum

Bangladesh were very clearly outplayed by New Zealand in their first of three T20Is at the Seddon Park yesterday. The Tigers were hammered by 66 runs as the Kiwis took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. But even on an otherwise bleak day for the Tigers, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who made his T20 debut yesterday, was able to shine with the ball in hand.

While the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and debutant Shoriful Islam were taken for plenty by the Kiwi batsmen, Nasum finished with impressive figures of two for 30 in his four overs.

However, the 26-year-old spinner remained unimpressed with his own bowling.

“I conceded 30 runs in four overs. I would have considered myself as a successful bowler had I conceded 22 or 25 runs. Actually, I am not happy [with my performance],” said Nasum during a video message to the BCB today.

“I don’t consider myself as a successful bowler because had I conceded 10 runs less than it would have been much better [for the team].”

The left-arm spinner could have ended with a better bowling figure had Shoriful managed to take the catch of Devon Conway without his foot touching the boundary line. In the 15th over, Conway, on 47, decided to go down on one knee and sweep Nasum for a six. But the batsman could only find Shoriful at deep backward square leg, who held onto the catch but failed to keep his foot inside the boundary line.

“I think if we had taken that catch of Conway when he was on 47 then they would have scored 20 runs less. Conway ultimately made 92. I think that’s where we lost momentum,” Nasum explained.

Nasum’s double strike early in the game saw New Zealand reduce to 53 for two in 6.5 overs. Conway and debutant Will Young then strung a crucial 105-run third-wicket stand to get the hosts back in the game. However, their partnership could have ended earlier had Shoriful taken that catch successfully and that could well have changed the complexion of the game.

The Kiwis went on to pile up a mammoth 210 for three, powered by Conway’s unbeaten 92 off 52 deliveries and Young’s 30-ball 53, before restricting the Tigers to 144 for eight.

Bangladesh will face the hosts in the second and decisive T20I at McLean Park in Napier tomorrow.