Donald Trump Has Turned America Into a Failed State

He didn’t even have to try that hard.

I read the news today — oh, boy. There was a terrorist attack on Christmas morning. The media has decided to call it a “massive explosion believed to be intentional,” because many of us prefer to live in the shallow comfort of denial. I’m not going to say a word to my family until we’re done opening presents, over video chat, because we can’t see each other in person. And yet, my thoughts are in Nashville and its implications. My thoughts are also with the kids who didn’t write to Santa for toys this year. They wrote for things like shoes and textbooks.

I’m wondering when we’re going to wake up. I think Americans live in a failed state now, close if not identical to the “third world countries” we’ve always considered ourselves better than.

Right now Donald Trump, still our president, isn’t thinking about kids in poverty or victims of terrorism at all. He’s busy playing golf and casually plotting to overthrow the government.

Before leaving for his private resort, he vetoed a pay raise for American troops and destroyed a stimulus bill, but not before he pardoned 26 of his most loyal allies, who basically serve as his personal mafia.

Now the government might shut down.

Let’s think about that for a minute. We’re in the middle of the worst health crisis in American history, and we’re facing the possibility that our own government will be temporarily unavailable.

This isn’t complaining. It’s not an expression of outrage. These are just the facts Americans are all processing over the holidays, as we try to rest and spend a little time with our families.