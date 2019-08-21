Domingo, Langelveldt in city

Bangladesh national cricket team’s newly-appointed head coach Russell Domingo gives thumbs up upon his arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday. — BCB photo

Newly-appointed head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team Russell Domingo and pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday to assume their new roles.

Domingo arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:00 pm.

He is expected to arrive at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today to discuss with Bangladesh Cricket Board high-ups and sign his two-year contract.

Langeveldt will sign his contract up to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Both South Africans avoided the media on their arrival but will have their first official media interaction today at 9:30 am at Mirpur in a press-conference to be held by the BCB.

The South African pair is also expected to join the ongoing strength and conditioning camp of the national team ahead of their forthcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan and a tri-nation Twenty20 series against Afghans and Zimbabweans the same day.

Domingo was announced as Bangladesh’s new head coach, replacing Steve Rhodes, on Saturday after impressing the BCB officials with his face-to-face interview on August 7.

The former South African coach was the only candidate to come to Bangladesh for the interview, which gave him an edge over the other short-listed names and his availability and eagerness sealed the job for him.

BCB had previously named former South African pacer Langelveldt as their pace bowling coach on July 27, replacing West Indian legend Courtney Walsh.

Both Domingo and Langeveldt have experience coaching in an international side as Domingo was the head coach of the Proteas from 2013 to 2017 and Lagelveldt also worked as a fast bowling coach for South Africa in 2017.

They will join fellow countrymen fielding coach Ryan Cook, batting coach Neil McKenzie with spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori from New Zealand completing the coaching panel.

Source: New Age.