Domingo backs Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo (R) shares a light moment with wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. — BCB photo

Bangladesh’s head coach Russell Domingo on Tuesday backed his side to beat Afghanistan provided they could build pressure on the neighbouring side as well as keep their patience in the contest.

The hosts will take on the newest member in Test cricket in the one-off Test series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday in maiden Test match between the two sides.

Bangladesh national team have been taking part in a conditioning camp since August 19 and their hard work have already impressed the new head coach and now he wanted to maintain the processes in the field.

‘I have seen guys working unbelievably hard in the last two weeks. I have been pleased with their energy, attitude and work ethics,’ Domingo told reporters in Chattogram.

‘We have to focus on our processes and on being patient. We have to build pressure against Afghanistan. If we can do those things, results will come our way,’ he added.

The one-off Test series against Afghanistan will also be the first assignment for 44-year old South African, who joined the Tigers as head coach on August 21.

Domingo admitted that he wouldn’t change much of the system that was bringing much success for the Tigers at home in this longer format and he was comfortable with how the skipper and selectors making their plans against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh had a reasonably successful stint in Tests at home last year where they won three out of four Tests against Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively and also introduced a four-pronged spin attack system.

‘It is going to be my first Test for Bangladesh. I want to see how they perform, and it is difficult to make the wholesale changes to a system that has worked really well for them in the last couple of Tests,’ he said.

‘I am sitting back to see how things pan out for the first Test. The selectors and Sakib [al Hasan] have led me to thinking in a certain way, and I am pretty comfortable with it before I imprint my way on to the team,’ he added.

Domingo also found Afghanistan spin-attack threatening for Bangladesh and asked his batters make a counter-attack the opposition’s spinners and it might lead them to success in the Test.

‘They [Afghanistan spin attack] will be very threatening. We know how dangerous their bowling attack can be in limited overs cricket. Look, it is a different format but they will definitely pose us threats in the next few days,’ he said.

‘Quite a lot of our players have played against their spinners in the BPL. They have some match winners in Nabi [Mohammad] and Rashid Khan. They are fantastic bowlers. We have to make sure we respect them while also looking to score some runs against them.

‘It will be a way to exert pressure on their best bowlers. We know that it is going to be a big challenge in these conditions but it is something that we have prepared for in the last two weeks,’ he added.

Source: New Age.