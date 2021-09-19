Domestic rice prices continue rising despite hefty imports

Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh, traditionally a top producer that emerged as a major buyer after floods, rose again this week despite hefty imports.

The government recently let private traders import 1.7 million tonnes and cut import duties to curb soaring prices. It imported 300,000 tonnes in the last two months, officials said.

“Around 4,000 tonnes are being imported everyday from India through land ports. But the government should lift import duty,” a Dhaka-based trader said.