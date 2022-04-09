Dollar exchange rate nears Tk 92 even in banks

The dollar is being sold at a higher price at the banks too. It was learnt that the Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) bought dollar at Tk 90 and sold it for Tk 91 on Thursday. Agrani Banki bought the currency at Tk 89.60 and sold it for Tk 91.60.

The buying price of dollar was Tk 89.50 at Janata Bank while the selling price was Tk 91.50. The EXIM Bank bought dollar at Tk 89.40 and sold it for Tk 90.90, the Prime Bank bought at Tk 90 and sold for Tk 91, and the IFIC bought at Tk 90.40 and sold for Tk 91.60.

Bank officials said the cash dollar had nothing to do with exports and remittances. When someone comes to them to sell dollars, they buy it and later sell to others.

Meanwhile, many branches are failing to provide dollars as per demand of the customers. Branches in areas like Gulshan in the capital are relying on other branches for even $500. Many branches are not even doing dollar endorsement on the passports of outbound clients.

Some banks are now collecting dollars from expatriates paying Tk 3 more than the price fixed by the Bangladesh Bank.