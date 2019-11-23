DIU hosts 18th Asian University Presidents Forum 2109 in Bangladesh

Dr Dipu Moni, MP, minister for education, Ministry of Education, Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Choudhury, vice chairman, Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) and Dr Md Sabur Khan, standing committee member of AUPF and chairman, Daffodil International University along the participants of 18th Asian University Presidents Forum 2019 (AUPF 2019) at the opening ceremony hosted by Daffodil International University in collaboration with Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB)

Dr Dipu Moni, MP, minister for education ministry inaugurated “18th Asian University Presidents Forum 2019” on November 23, 2019 at Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka.

Daffodil International University (DIU) in collaboration with Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) is organising this “18th Asian University Presidents Forum 2019” for the first time in Bangladesh during November 22-24, 2019.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, chairman, Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) was present as the special guest at the opening ceremony.

Baybars Altuntas, chairman, World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), Turkey will present the keynote speech of AUPF 2019 on the theme “Future of Entrepreneurship Education and Experiential Learning: Determinants of Developing Successful Entrepreneurial Eco-System in Asian Economies.”

The opening ceremony was also addressed by Dr Md Sabur Khan, chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University, Dr Jekuk Chang, president, Dongseo University, South Korea, and Professor SM Mahabub-Ul-Haque Majumder, convener, AUPF 2019 and pro-vice chancellor of Daffodil International University.

A total of 150 presidents, rectors and vice chancellors from 40 universities from Asian 15 countries including Bangladesh are participating in the AUPF 2019 in Dhaka. The three-day conference includes paper presentation, panel discussion, MoU signing ceremony, standing committee meeting and finally handing over the AUPF flag to the next host.

While addressing as the chief guest Dr Dipu Moni, MP said that as AUPF-2019 is being hold in Bangladesh for the first time, it will create a great opportunity for our universities to exchange knowledge among other universities of the Asian countries.

Dr Dipu Moni also said that we have to build our universities as per demand of the global purpose. But it’s a matter of regret that our universities cannot provide skilled candidate as per requirement of industries. Industry personnel always blame that they do not find skilled employee. So, we have to take immediate initiatives to solve this problem and to solve the problem we should increase collaboration and bridging between academy and industry.

Dr Dipu Moni stressed that Bangladesh is now enjoying demographic dividend. If we want to use this opportunity properly, we have to build our young generation as entrepreneurs.

Dr Md Sabur Khan said that more than hundred private universities are now operating in Bangladesh and we have 50 plus public universities. So, no doubt that there is a revolution occurring in the education sector of Bangladesh. Now we should give emphasis on quality education. AUPF is working on quality education, he added.

Dr Md Sabur Khan also said that Daffodil International University has taken lots of initiatives to create new young entrepreneurs. Daffodil university has launched Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the first time in Bangladesh. He also said Daffodil International University is also providing scholarship up to 100 percent for those students who want to be entrepreneurs and pointed out various entrepreneurial activities of Daffodil International University through multimedia presentation.

AUPF provides a platform for networking and discussing the way forward on challenges facing the education sector. The Asian University Presidents Forum originated from a friendly collaboration beginning in December 1999 between institutions of higher learning in China and Thailand in order to establish a mechanism through which university presidents from China and Thailand could frequently exchange information and management experience. Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Chaoshan College, Srinakharinwirot University and Siamese University of Thailand jointly put forward a proposal to establish a conference for development of Sino-Thai higher education institutions. The proposed conference is held annually and would seek expansion to include university presidents throughout Asia.