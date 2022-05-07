Digital Security Act hinders freedom of media: Editor’s Council

The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day was “Journalism under Digital Siege”. The theme has been chosen to focus on the challenges journalism faces including digital surveillance. The annual World Press Freedom Day Global Conference was held on 2-5 May 2022 in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. The conference discussed issues such as the digital era’s impact on freedom of expression, access to information and privacy.
The Editor’s Council in its statement said, “Cases were filed against many journalists under Digital Security Act and many were incarcerated. Not only journalists, activists, artists and writers alike were slapped with cases under the act. The Editor’s Council and journalists have been expressing their concern and objection regarding this act since the very beginning. The law minister recently admitted that the Digital Security Act has been abused in various ways and gave indications about amending the act. The minister’s remark has justified the concern of the Editor’s Council.”
The council said Bangladeshi journalists have been facing many obstacles and threats including the Digital Security Act.