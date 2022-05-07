Digital Security Act hinders freedom of media: Editor’s Council

Journalism is facing various challenges in Bangladesh in digital age and Digital Security Act (DSA) is the most controversial among these. The DSA is creating obstacle for freedom of media.

Editor’s Council, an organization of newspaper editors in Bangladesh, came up with the observation in a statement signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Md Hanif Mahmud on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May. The Editor’s Council expressed concern over the obstacles journalists facing while working in digital media.