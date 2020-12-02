Digital Security Act: Arrest warrant issued against Baul Rita Dewan

A special tribunal in Dhaka today issued warrant to arrest three persons including Baul Rita Dewan in a case lodged under Digital Security Act for “hurting religious sentiments”.

Judge Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain of Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal passed the order, taking into cognisance the probe report submitted by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), tribunal clerk Shamim Al Mamun told BSS.

The other two accused are Shahjahan and Iqbal, who run their own YouTube channels.

Investigation officer (IO) and PBI inspector Mizanur Rahman on October 29 filed the report, saying he has found involvement of the accused in the crimes in his primary investigation.

Advocate Md Imrul Hasan filed the case with the tribunal on February 2 and the court had asked PBI to probe the allegations and submit a report in this regard.