Difficult to be optimistic about the new Election Commission

After the first meeting of the search committee, one of the members of the committee told Ittefaq (7 February 2022) that the search committee will carry out its task in the same manner as the last committee. In this context, when presenting my statement to the search committee, I demanded that in order to eliminate the prevailing crisis of confidence, the people should be apprised of the method in which the committee carries out its search. Also, the committee should display transparency in its actions.

According to Section 4 (1) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act 2022, the search committee is directed to maintain transparency and neutrality, and take competence and incompetence, experience, integrity and reputation into account, and then make their recommendations to the president for the past of CEC and other election commissioners. However, the committee did not make public the proposed names nor who proposed the names. I did not receive these names even after applying under the Right to Information Act.