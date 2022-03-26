Dialogue essential, but not without any agenda

Two weeks after officially taking up office, the 13th election commission of the country, headed by former secretary Habibul Awal, took initiative to hold dialogues. Other than government officials, the dialogues are mainly to be joined by political parties, voters, members of the civil society and others. On 13 March, 30 teachers of public and private universities were invited to participate in the dialogue, but only 13 turned up. More than half remained absent. I feel that those who had differences of opinion with the election commission or about the elections, could have turned up and had their say. Next on 22 March the election commission held dialogue with eminent citizens of the country at the Nirbachan Bhabhan. Only 19 turned up, though 39 were invited.

Both the dialogues were without any agenda. There was a lack of substance in the discussions. Due to this lack of agenda, it does not seem that any meaningful discussions were held or recommendations of any consequence were made regarding the coming election. Neither have the election commission’s expectations been clarified. Nevertheless, it is hoped that most persons respond to this invitation by the election commission and, despite the lack of agenda, make their opinions known. But only time will tell how far the election commission will benefit from this process.