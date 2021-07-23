Dhaka streets empty, commuters walking to destination as strict lockdown begins

People were seen walking on foot at the Karwan Bazar intersection of the capital this morning, July 23, 2021. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Thoroughfares of Dhaka city were mostly empty and commuters were seen walking to their destination as the 14-day countrywide strict lockdown started today.

Our photojournalist who visited Sadarghat and Farmgate, among other areas in the city saw commuters returning from Sadarghat Launch Terminal on foot with no available transport in sight this morning.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Members of the law enforcement agencies including army personnel were seen in different parts of the city to ensure lockdown protocols are being followed.

Members of the army and police are seen at a check post at English Road in the city. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

People seen walking on top of the Postogola Bridgle Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Army personnel were also asking people to wear masks. Some rickshaw pullers were also given warning for carrying multiple passengers.