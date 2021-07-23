Dhaka streets empty, commuters walking to destination as strict lockdown begins

Thoroughfares of Dhaka city were mostly empty and commuters were seen walking to their destination as the 14-day countrywide strict lockdown started today.
Our photojournalist who visited Sadarghat and Farmgate, among other areas in the city saw commuters returning from Sadarghat Launch Terminal on foot with no available transport in sight this morning.
Members of the law enforcement agencies including army personnel were seen in different parts of the city to ensure lockdown protocols are being followed.
Army personnel were also asking people to wear masks. Some rickshaw pullers were also given warning for carrying multiple passengers.