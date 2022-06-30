Dhaka stocks up for third straight day

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended in positive territory for the third consecutive day today despite lower turnover.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, added 7.87 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 6,350.46.

The DSES Index, which comprises the Shariah-based companies, was down 0.01 per cent to 1,385.40, while the DS30 Index, which represents the best-performing shares, gained 0.02 per cent to 2,295.18.

Turnover fell to Tk 805 crore from Tk 818 crore on Tuesday.

Of the securities, 157 advanced, 172 declined and 52 remained unchanged.