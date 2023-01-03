Dhaka stocks’ turnover hits 2.5-year low

Turnover of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged to a two-and-a-half-year low to Tk 145 crore because of confidence crisis among the general investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 17 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 6,177.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, fell 0.09 per cent to 2,191 while the DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, up 0.33 per cent to 1,351.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, decreased 18 per cent from the previous day’s Tk 178 crore to hit Tk 145 crore today.

Today’s amount was lowest since July 7 of 2020, when the turnover was Tk 138 crore.

Among the traded companies, 7 advanced, 158 declined and 164 remained the same.

Islami Commercial Insurance posted the highest appreciation, rising 9.7 per cent while Bangladesh Welding Electrodes surged 2.55 per cent and Shahjalal Islami Bank advanced 1.06 per cent.

Orion Infusion suffered the sharpest fall, sliding 7.49 per cent. Bangladesh Monospool paper Manufacturing, Monno Ceramic Industries, Kohinoor Chemicals Company also dropped by over 5 per cent each.

Orion Infusion was the most-traded stock on the day with its shares worth Tk 9 crore transacted.

Monno Ceramic Industries, Intraco Refueling Station, Anwar Galvanizing, and Orion Infusion also saw significant transactions.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the CSE, decreased 34 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end the day at 18,258.

Of the securities that transacted, 7 advanced, 51 declined, and 89 did not show any price movement.