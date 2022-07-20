Dhaka stocks suffer sharp decline for another day

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange suffered another major decline today as the key index lost more than 1 per cent for the second consecutive day amid deepening uncertainty.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, lost 63.71 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 6,153, the lowest since May 22 this year.

It had shed 87.39 points or 1.39 per cent on Monday.

Turnover, another key indicator of the market, fell to Tk 319 crore, down nearly 38 per cent from Tk 515 crore a day ago.

Of the securities traded on the day, 21 advanced, 344 fell and 17 were unchanged.