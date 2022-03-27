Dhaka stocks start week with a fall

Dhaka stocks witnessed a falling trend on the first day of this week’s trading today though turnover went up.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 11 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,741 at the end of the day.

At the DSE, 117 stocks advanced, 219 declined and 42 remained the same.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, increased to Tk 858 crore, 3 per cent up from the previous day’s Tk 829 crore.

Beximco remained the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 92 crore changing hands followed by Fortune Shoes, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Premier Bank, Fu-wang Food, and Bangladesh National Insurance.

Bangladesh National Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.95 per cent followed by Libra Infusion, Fu-Wang Food, C&A Textiles, and Rangpur Foundry.

ICB Islamic Bank shed mostly that dropped 6.12 per cent followed by Delta Spinners, Atlas Bangladesh, IPDC Finance, and National Housing Finance and Investments.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also plunged today as the CASPI, the main index of the bourse, edged down 53 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 19,771.

Among the traded 296 companies, 78 rose, 178 fell and 40 remained unchanged.