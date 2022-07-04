Dhaka stocks open lower

The Dhaka Stock Exchange opened lower today, breaking the last week’s gaining streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, lost 18 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,358 by 12 pm. Turnover stood at Tk 306 crore.

Of the securities, 137 advanced, 178 declined and 65 remained unchanged.

Robi Axiata gained the most, with a 9.96 per cent increase.

Meghna Insurance, Shyampur Sugar Mills, Global Heavy Chemicals, and BD Thai Aluminium were also on the top gainers’ list.