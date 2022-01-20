Dhaka stocks keep rising

Dhaka stocks continued to rise for the fifth consecutive day today as investors continued to bet the impact of Omicron would not be as threatening as many previously thought.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched 33 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 7,089.

In the last five days, it climbed 93 points.

At the premier bourse, 169 stocks advanced, 170 fell and 40 remained the same.

Global Heavy Chemicals topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Union Insurance, Central Pharmaceutical, Desh Garments, and Shepherd Industries.

Beximco Ltd was the most traded stocks worth Tk 177 crore followed by Fortune Shoes, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, SAIF Powertec, and ACI Ltd.

Eastern Lubricants shed mostly that dropped 12 per cent followed by Renwick Jajneswar, Samorita Hospital, Prime Islami Life Insurance, and Padma Islami Life Insurance.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse rose 1.3 per cent to Tk 1,735 crore.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the bourse of the port city, was up 92 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 20,751.

Among 306 traded stocks, 133 rose, 131 fell and 42 remained unchanged.