Dhaka stocks’ index, turnover both fall

The prime index and turnover both fell at the Dhaka bourse today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down 6 points, or 0.09 points, to 6,366.

At the DSE, 118 stocks advanced, 210 dropped and 54 remained the same.

Turnover of the premier bourse hit Tk 746 crore, down from the previous day’s Tk 960 crore.

Delta Life Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.64 per cent. Khulna Power Company, Libra Infusion, Intraco Refueling Station and Oimex Electrode also advanced significantly.

Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills shed mostly that eroded 1.99 per cent. Ambee Pharmaceuticals, Brac Bank, Crown Cement, and Meghna Pet Industries were among the heavy losers.

Robi Axiata became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 27 crore changing hands followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, Meghna Insurance, Intraco Refueling Station and Beximco Ltd.

Stocks at the Chattogram bourse also dropped just after experiencing a one-day rise.

The CASPI, the all share price index of the stock exchange, plunged 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 18,749.

At the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), 87 stocks up, 172 down and 43 did not move at the end of the trading hour.

Turnover at the CSE stood at Tk 26 crore today that was Tk 40 crore the previous day.