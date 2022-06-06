Dhaka stocks close higher

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher today following a significant recovery by the key index throughout last week.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, added 45 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 6,497.

In the last seven consecutive days, the index soared 310 points or 5 per cent.

Turnover rose to Tk 950 crore, up 8.5 per cent from the previous session’s Tk 875 crore.

Meanwhile, DS-30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, the Shariah-based index, rose 18 points and 10 points respectively.

Of the securities, 202 advanced, 124 declined while 52 did not show any price movement.

Prime Insurance topped the gainers’ list which rose 9.96 per cent. Meghna Pet Industries, Meghna Condensed Milk, GBB Power, and Rupali Insurance were also on the same list.

Standard Bank shed mostly that dropped 4.16 per cent. Imam Button Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Apex Foods, and Standard Ceramic Industries were among the other companies in the loser tally.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 38 crore changing hands followed by BDCOM Online, Shepherd Industries, Fu Wang Food, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose today. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, surged 147 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 19,039.

Among the 303 stocks traded, 173 advanced, 94 fell and 36 remained the same.