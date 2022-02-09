Dhaka stocks bounce back

The share prices in Dhaka Stock Exchange bounced back today just after experiencing fall for a day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 20 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,072 at the end of the day.

At the DSE, 176 stocks advanced, 149 declined and 55 remained the same.

Turnover at the premier bourse rose 1.5 per cent from the previous day to hit Tk 1,449 crore.

Stocks of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation traded mostly that worth Tk 70 crore followed by Islami Bank, Beximco Ltd, Fortune Shoes and Bay Leasing.

Bay Leasing topped the gainers’ list that increased 10 per cent followed by Uttara Finance, Tamijuddin Textile, BD Thai Food and Union Insurance.

Meghna Pet Industries shed mostly that dropped 4.78 per cent followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Rupali Life Insurance, and Shepherd Industries.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, edged up 39 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 20,714.

Among 303 traded stocks, 143 rose, 127 down and 33 remained unchanged.