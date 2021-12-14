Dhaka court dismisses DSA case filed against Murad, Nahid

A cyber tribunal in Dhaka today dismissed a case filed under Digital Security Act against Murad Hassan, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and digital media host Mohiuddin Helal Nahid.

Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal dismissed the case due to “insufficient content to take cognisance of the charges”.

Advocate Omar Faruk, general secretary of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, Dhaka Bar Unit, filed the case at Dhaka Cyber Tribunal yesterday.

According to the case statement filed by Omar Faruk, Murad Hassan and Helal Nahid used “profoundly vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language” against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.

Murad Hassan also shared the interview, which was broadcasted live by Helal Nahid from his verified Facebook page.

It further said that they were sued under sections 25, 29, 31 and 35 of the Digital Security Act 2018.