Dhaka City Polls: Tabith’s agent comes under bomb attack

BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) candidate Tabith Awal’s main polls agent Moazzem Hossain Alal came under a bomb attack in Monipur on Saturday morning, UNB reports.

A group of miscreants hurled five bombs at his vehicle when he was visiting Monipur High School and College (Branch-2) in Ibrahimpur area around noon, said Mahmud Hasan, the media coordinator of Tabith.

A tense situation prevailed in the area after the incident.

There have been reports of bomb blasts in at least three spots during the Dhaka city election. BNP has also alleged that some of its agents have been driven out of polling stations.