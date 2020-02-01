Dhaka City Polls: BNP agents ‘driven out’ of DU polling stations

All polling agents of BNP were driven out of three voting centres inside Dhaka University area on Saturday morning, alleged the university’s Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) unit.

“DU white panel teachers’ convener Prof ABM Obaidul Islam informed us that all 12 agents of BNP were drive out of Curzon Hall, Udayan School and University Laboratory School and College centres around 8:15am,” said convener of JCD’s DU unit Rakibul Islam, UNB reports.

They were drive out by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), he alleged.

However, Prof ABM Obaidul Islam managed to allow three BNP agents in the polling centres around 9am, Rakibul said.

Voting in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) began from 8am and will continue until 4pm without any break to elect mayors and councillors.

BNP’s DSCC and DNCC mayoral candidates have already raised allegations that a number of the party’s agents had been driven out of polling centres.