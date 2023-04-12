Dhaka, Chattogram stocks slightly up

The Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges rose slightly in the morning trade today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up 2 point, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,204 at 11:15 am.

Turnover stood at Tk 168 crore.

Of the securities, 50 advanced, 62 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, edged up 3 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 18,301.

Of the issues, 24 rose, 16 retreated, and 21 saw no price movement.

Turnover of the port city bourse stood at Tk 1.2 crore at 11:20 am.