Dhaka before daybreak is unprotected, move cautiously: police

Dhaka is unsafe in the early hours of the day and passengers coming to the capital from other districts should start for their destinations after daybreak, a top DMP official said today.

“As bus passengers arrive in Dhaka after midnight, when the city sometimes remains unprotected, they fall prey to muggers,” AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner (crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told a press briefing today.

He was speaking at DMP media centre to inform about the arrest of a mugger for stabbing a man, who arrived in Dhaka from Gaibandha, around 3:45am on January 22 in Jatrabari.

“Dhaka during night, especially before daybreak, remains unprotected … We have police deployment [at night] but the incidents take place where there is no police vigilance,” he said.

“We have increased checkpoints and patrolling in the unprotected places,” he said.

Replying to a query, the police official said police conduct special drives whenever crimes in the city increase.

But it is not possible to curb criminals with enforcement of law only. People have to be cautious, he said.