Dhaka airport: Delayed flights, late luggage arrival

Passengers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have been suffering immensely due to sheer mismanagement.

Flight departures are delayed and arriving passengers have to wait interminably for their luggage.

The decision to suspend flights for eight hours due to construction of the third terminal was lifted on 1 May, but even so the sufferings haven’t abated.

Stakeholders blame this state of affairs on Biman Bangladesh Airlines which is in charge of the airport ground handling. The airlines, however, blames this on shortage of staff and equipment.

In December, the authorities had announced that flights would be suspended for eight hours at night to facilitate work on constructing the third terminal. This caused chaos inside the terminal and outside, at the check-in counters of the airlines, at the immigration right up to the boarding bridge. Many flights had delayed departures.

The situation improved to an extent later, but still not fully. Planes, not being able to avail boarding bridges, have to park and wait in the bay area. Due to a shortage of buses, it often takes long for passengers who disembark from the aircraft to reach the luggage belt area.