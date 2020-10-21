Dhaka, ADB pledge actions to speed up economic recovery

Bangladesh and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday agreed to undertake a slew of ‘special actions’ in order to expedite the implementation of ADB-assisted projects in this country for promoting faster economic recovery and greater job creation, reports UNB.

The special actions for enhancing project performances include accelerating approval and paying mobilisation advance for large contracts, implementing health safety guidelines, and offering virtual training opportunities to the project staff and beneficiaries, the ADB said in a release.

The decision was taken at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) co-chaired by Fatima Yasmin, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, the country director of ADB.

Around 300 senior government officials and project directors, and ADB staff participated in the second such review meeting this year.