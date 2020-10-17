Dhaka-5 by-polls: Only 25 votes cast in one and a half hours

However, the ‘sheaf of paddy’ candidate Salahuddin Ahmed said that his polling agents were being sent out of the centre. Speaking to newsmen, he said that Awami League activists had created a threatening environment so that voters did not turn up at the centre. He also said that the executive magistrates were doing nothing.

He went on to say that the government and the election commission could do nothing without resorting to rigging. He warned that if there were discrepancies in the voting, a movement to topple the government would start from there.

From the morning, over a hundred persons with the boat symbol badges around their necks had taken position in front of the centre. No one in support of the sheaf of paddy candidate was visible there. There were members of the police in the rooms of the presiding offers, while BGB and RAB personnel were occasionally on patrol.