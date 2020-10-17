Dhaka-5 by-election: Matuail Ideal High School centre Queue hurriedly formed as journalists and cameras arrive

Persons roaming around the Matuail Ideal High School centre hurriedly queued up in the line for voters when they saw journalists and cameras of private TV channels arrive on the scene. They began entering the polling centre one by one. An ansar standing at the main entrance, told them, “Enter, wander around for some time and then come out again.”

Voting for the Dhaka-5 by-election began 9:00am. This scene was observed at 10:10am on Saturday at the Matuail Ideal High School centre.