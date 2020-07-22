DGHS relied on Regent hospital despite its lacks

A female physician had to flee from her workplace, Regent hospital, as she had been the only physician there and had to work throughout the day.

The physician, wishing to be anonymous, came to know about the Regent hospital job through a Facebook post by its chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, who was detained over issuing of fake coronavirus test reports and fraudulence.

She was appointed at the hospital’s Mirpur branch and was the only physician of the hospital, she alleged.

The physician said, she had to perform duty from early morning till late night. She had to quit the job within one and a half months. She also said the hospital had no medical equipment at the time.

Despite shortage of instruments and facilities at the hospital, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) signed a contract for coronavirus treatment with Regent hospital. Notably, the hospital was mentioned as a modern hospital in the document of the agreement.