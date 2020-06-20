DGHS director catches COVID-19

A director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Iqbal Kabir, director (planning and research), himself confirmed the information, saying he got the test report at night.

“I caught fever three days back and submitted samples for coronavirus testing the next day,” Iqbal told UNB.

He is now in isolation and receiving treatment. “I’m doing better now,” he added.

Bangladesh on Friday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,388.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 105,537 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,243 new cases across the country during the same period.