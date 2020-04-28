DGDA bins Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s claim of non-cooperation

Zafrullah at an urgent press conference at Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s Dhanmondi office mentioned that the authorities refused to take the kits as these were not ‘approved’.

Three scientists, including the kit inventor Bijon Kumar Shil, were denied entry to the DGDA, he alleged.

Refusing Zafrullah’s claim, DGDA director general said their meeting with Kendra on Sunday was amicable.

A three-member delegation of Gonoshasthaya Kendra came to our office at around 3:00pm. One of them was asked to stay outside in a bid to maintain social distancing, Mahbubur Rahman said.

The DGDA informed Kendra’s delegation about the process to follow for approval, DGDA DG said.

As per the rules, the manufacturing company needs to have a contract with a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) to create a protocol.

The protocol deals with the matters such as if the kit is effective, how to run a trial and on how many people and how long the trial will take. Also, Bangladesh Medical Research Center (BMRC) conducts an evaluation to assess if the manufacturing process was right.

The DGDA allows marketing of the kits upon reviewing the BMRC’s assessment and papers of trial, the DG said, elaborating the process.