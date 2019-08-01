Dengue under control likely by early Sept: Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon today said that the authorities concerned are trying their best to control the dengue outbreak by early September.

“Efforts on to prevent the mosquito-borne dengue disease and we are trying our best to control the outbreak by the first week of September,” the mayor said.

While talking to the reporters at the health ministry, the DSCC mayor also said, “We already have freed several wards of Dhaka south city from dengue disease. The wards are – 14, 15, 18, 22, 23, 29, 35, 42, 55, 56.”

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, who was also present at the programme, said, “We have to work round the year to destroy the sources of aedes mosquitoes, the carrier of dengue disease.”

“We have already distributed 14,000 mosquito nets to the people and also ready to distribute 16,000 nets,” the DNCC mayor added.

Several teams were formed to prevent spread of the dengue fever and they are taking necessary measures to control the outbreak, the DNCC mayor said.

He also informed the reporters that they invited Kolkata Deputy Mayor and acting panel mayor of the health department Atin Ghosh to assist Bangladesh in tackling the spread of dengue.

Atin Ghosh will visit here probably on Sunday, the mayor expressed hope before the journalists.

Over the last few years, Kolkata City Corporation has been working round the year to control the population of aedes mosquito.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who was present there, informed the reporters that a 100-bed unit at Mitford Hospital has been inaugurated for dengue patients.