Dengue spreads to 50 districts

Dengue fever that has taken a heavy toll on public life this year in Dhaka has spread almost all over Bangladesh with the authorities finding patients from the mosquito-borne viral disease in 50 districts.

Most of the patients are believed to have travelled from the capital, the epicentre of the outbreak, but authorities do not rule out local infections since a rural variety of dengue mosquito is prevalent outside Dhaka, report bdnews24.com and UNB.

The health department reported a record 1,096 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning, indicating that the number of cases would continue to rise as it was 824 on Sunday and 683 on Saturday, 603 on Friday and 547 on Thursday.

However, there was no death during the period as per the official record in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Currently, 3,847 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals across the country.

From January 1 till the date, there have been 13,637 confirmed dengue cases.

Eight of them have died as per the government’s count although the unofficial death toll is much higher.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, including piercing headaches, muscle and joint pains, fever and full body rashes. But this year it shows “atypical” symptoms affecting brain, heart, and liver.

The number of patients diagnosed with dengue this year has reached all time high.

Searching for and destroying mosquito breeding places, use of mosquito net as well as repellents, and seeking early consultation when the first signs and symptoms of the disease strike are the most effective ways to prevent and cure dengue.

Dengue is mostly caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito which is prevalent in Dhaka city.

“Aedes albopictus mosquito can also cause dengue,” Dr ASM Alamgir, a senior scientist at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR, told bdnews24.com. “This type of mosquito is prevalent in districts outside Dhaka as well.”

“So, if this mosquito bites a dengue patient who travelled from Dhaka, then the disease can spread in those areas,” he said, suggesting treatment of patients inside mosquito net.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a ‘Minister monitoring cell’ receive allegations about charging extra than the government-fixed Tk 500 for dengue test.

The hotline numbers are 01314766069/01314766070, 02-47120556/02-47120557 while email is ministermonitoringcell@gmail.com.