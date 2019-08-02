Dengue not out of control yet: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the prevailing dengue situation is alarming and difficult to deal with, but not out of control yet, reports UNB.

He made the remarks while delivering his speech at a photo show organised by Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, marking the Month of Mourning, at Bangladesh Shilapakala Academy in the capital.

“According to media reports, some 17,000 people have been infected with dengue virus in the country. And 13,000 of them have already got back home after receiving medical treatment. You can say the situation is epidemic or whatever, but we’re working to face the situation recognising the reality,” he said.

The minister went on saying, “We’ve taken this as a challenge. We’ll confront the situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

He said they all are worried about the situation. “The leader (PM) is concerned. She’s receiving treatment in London; yet she’s constantly consulting us and giving us directives.”

When the Health Minister was abroad, his ministry’s activities did not stop, Quader said adding: “Now instructions can be given on mobile phones. He (Health Minister) may go abroad for an emergency work; he didn’t go without permission. One minister is not the full of a ministry. He has already returned home.”

Quader said there is nothing unique in dengue cases in Bangladesh as it has spread in many other countries of the world.

So far, he said, 800 people have died of dengue in the Philippines, and one lakh have been infected there. They have declared the situation a national disaster, he added.

Quader said dengue has also spread in Vietnam. The number of dengue infected people in India is low, but it is high in Indonesia. Many people have been affected in Thailand and Singapore as well, said the minister.