Dengue, natural disasters to worsen COVID-19 crisis in monsoon: Study

BSS    Dhaka      26 April 2020
Coronavirus illustration
An anticipated dengue outbreak and natural calamities will aggravate the coronavirus crisis during the upcoming monsoon, according to a joint need assessment undertaken by the humanitarian stakeholders in Bangladesh.

The anticipated dengue outbreak, upcoming cyclone and monsoon seasons will further aggravate the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable groups in the coming months.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, 140 people so far died of COVID-19 while nearly 5,000 people were infected with the deadly virus.

In order to curb the transmission, the government has put in place lockdown and travel restrictions.

CARE Bangladesh hosted the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) under which the government organisations, the UN agencies and non-government organisations have come together for evaluating the socioeconomic impacts caused by ongoing COVID-19 under Coordination of Humanitarian Coordination Task Team of Bangladesh, a CARE press release said.

NAWG’s ‘Multi-sectoral anticipatory impact analysis and needs assessment’ aims to provide a rapid overview of the impact of ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, its inevitable impacts on most vulnerable groups or sectors and recommendations for multi-sectoral response plans.

This report presents an anticipatory assessment that estimates humanitarian and developmental needs and challenges in a fast evolving crisis both locally and globally.

“I am personally impressed by the depth of analysis and boldness of projections presented here that provide all of us with a solid starting point in responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Bangladesh,” said Walter Mwasaa, interim country director of CARE Bangladesh.

“Ongoing COVID-19 health crisis may turn into a humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing lockdown situation which is going to potentially impact the poor and marginalised people in terms of demographic and socioeconomic status,” said Kaiser Rejve, director (humanitarian and resilience) of CARE Bangladesh.

He said this multi-sectoral anticipatory impact and needs analysis was conducted by following the rigorous participatory process with the contribution of more than 65 humanitarian organisations.

Rejve said the findings of this report will be effective for response planning and resource mobilisation by all the government and non-government humanitarian agencies.

Though the impacts are anticipated country wide, based on five key composite indicators risk of exposure to COVID 19 and urban critical livelihood vulnerability, demographic and social vulnerability, economic and physical vulnerability, and recurrent disaster vulnerability, the most vulnerable districts are identified.

The 20 districts identified as most vulnerable and high likely to be impacted socioeconomically are Bandarban, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Sunamgeanj, Jamalpur, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Bhola, Nilphamari, Cox’s Bazar, Satkhira, Rangamati, Rangpur, Sherpur, Khulna, Barguna, Bogura and Dinajpur.

