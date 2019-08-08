Dengue kills 3 more, 2,428 more affected

An aedes mosquito. File Photo

Three more people, including two women, have died of dengue while 2,428 newly infected people have been admitted to different hospitals across the country.

The deaths were reported in Dhaka on Wednesday while the new infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Amina Begum, 60, daughter of Hafez Ali Malek of Moderhat in Shariatpur, Asia Begum, 39, wife of Jabed Ali of Gozaria in Munshiganj, and Awlad Hossain, 32, son of Tofazzal Hossain of Paschim Bazi Kasba in Munshiganj Sadar upazila. All of them succumbed to the mosquito-borne fever at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Amina was admitted to the DMCH on 3 August and she breathed her last around 2pm, hospital sources said.

Asia had been suffering from dengue for the 10-12 days and was taken to the hospital on 4 August when her condition deteriorated. She died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit.

Awlad had been suffering from dengue for the last five days. He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 4:20am, said DMCH Assistant Director Dr Md Nasir Uddin.

With this, 18 dengue patients have so far died at the DMCH, he added.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1,275 of the new dengue cases were reported from the capital with five suffering from dengue hemorrhagic.

Since its beginning this year, 32,340 people were hospitalised across the country with dengue, according to government data.

At least 8,707 patients, including children, are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals while the rest were discharged after treatment. In Dhaka, 5,389 dengue patients are currently hospitalised.

Since January, 23 dengue patients died, all in the capital, the DGHS said, although the unofficial estimates suggest the death toll is much higher.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated Tk 515 million (Tk 51.5 crore) to help the city corporations and municipalities fight mosquitoes.

Of the amount, the two Dhaka city corporations were given Tk 7.5 crore each while Tk 1 crore each was allocated for Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chittagong city corporations.

The other city corporations received Tk 50 lakh each while Tk 30 crore was allocated for all the municipalities.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader asked the authorities concerned to refrain from spraying ineffective mosquito medicines.

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital, has been at the centre of the dengue outbreak.

UNB correspondents from different districts said new dengue cases were being reported every day.

In Khagrachhari, a shortage of dengue detection kits at hospitals in eight upazilas of the district is forcing people to throng the Sadar Hospital which has already been overwhelmed by a large number of patients.

A total of 40 people, suffering from dengue, were admitted to the Sadar Hospital in the last 11 days. Twelve of them returned home after receiving treatment while 25 others are being treated at the hospital while another patient, Ajay Saha, was shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

In Jhenidah, nine new dengue patients were admitted, in the last 24 hours, to Sadar Hospital where currently 29 people are taking treatment for dengue, said Ayub Ali, superintendent of the hospital.

In Sylhet, 21 more dengue patents were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. Of those admitted, 14 returned home after treatment and currently 52 people, including women and children, are taking treatment for dengue, said the hospital sources.

In Natore, six new dengue patients were admitted to Sadar Hospital. A total of 13 people, including a pregnant woman, were treated in hospital and all of them got infected in Dhaka.

In Bhola, 59 people have so far been infected with dengue, including 11 new cases in 24 hours till Wednesday, said civil surgeon Rathindranath Majumdar.

He said currently, 19 people remained at different hospitals in the district.

In Cumalla, a total of 120 people are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals and of them, 31 were admitted in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Civil surgeon Mujibur Rahman said 209 more people returned home after taking treatment in the district.

In Bagerhat, 11 people were found to be newly infected with dengue and they were taken to Sadar Hospital.

With this, a total of 35 people were hospitalised since July 27 in the district.

In Khulna, 158 people were infected with dengue afresh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, said the local DGHS office.

Currently, 260 dengue patients are hospitalised while three people have so far died of dengue in the district.

In Pirojpur, 14 more people were taken to different hospitals with dengue, according to the control room at the local DGHS office.

With this, 56 dengue cases were reported in the district in the last one week.

In Manikganj, doctors and hospital staff are struggling to provide adequate health services to a growing number of dengue patients at Sadar Hospital.

A total of 275 people have so far been infected with dengue in the district. Of them, two had died and currently 125 are taking treatment at hospitals while the rest were sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Source: Prothom Alo.