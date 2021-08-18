Dengue deaths worry health authorities

Photo: Bigstock

DGHS fears spike in dengue cases if anti-mosquito drives fail

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) expressed concern over the current dengue situation with two more deaths recorded in 24 hours till Wednesday.

“So far this year, 6,450 dengue patients have been hospitalized in the country. We have recorded a total of 28 deaths among them. It is a matter of grave concern,” said DGHS spokesperson Md Nazmul Islam.

Of the deceased, 12 died in July and 16 in August.

“We all witnessed how hard the dengue situation hit us in 2019. We are on the brink of a similar situation this year,” he said.

However, the imminent disaster can be avoided if the authorities concerned including the city corporations speed up anti-mosquito drives and people remain careful, the DGHS spokesperson said

Dengue fatalities marked a dramatic and largely unexplained drop from 2019, which was the worst year on record for dengue in the country.

Official figures state 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

“If someone suffers from fever they should immediately undergo dengue and Covid-19 tests. Besides, this [dengue] test is free at government hospitals of the country,” he added.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic.

Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.