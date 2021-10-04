Dengue: 194 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the deaths, 63 people died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Of the new patients, 143 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 955 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 197 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 18,774 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far 17,721 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.