Dengue: 194 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk

The dengue patients undergo treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka. The picture was taken on 2 September 2021.

The dengue patients undergo treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka. The picture was taken on 2 September 2021.
Sazid Hossain

As many as 194 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease has remained static at 68 as the country reported no fresh death during the period, reports UNB quoting the Directorate General of Health Services.

Among the deaths, 63 people died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.

Of the new patients, 143 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 51 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 955 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 197 were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 18,774 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far 17,721 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here