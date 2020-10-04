Demand to reopen jute mills: Police obstruct workers’ ‘coffin rally’, AL brings out procession

The ‘coffin’ rally scheduled to be held by workers in Khulna, voicing a 14-point demand including reopening of state-run jute mills, was obstructed by police. The rally, organised by the ‘Patkal Rakhya Sramik-Krishak-Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad’, was supposed to be brought out at 4:00pm Sunday.

Police detained three of the organisers in the afternoon before the procession could be brought out. The three include coordinator of ‘Patkal Rakhya Sramik-Krishak-Chhatra-Janata Oikya Parishad’, Ruhul Amin, central president of the Biplobi Chhatra Jubo Andolan, Atif Anik, and convenor of Barishal University’s Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Sujoy Biswas. They had gathered workers in front of Crescent Jute Mills to bring out the coffin rally.

The police said that no permission had been taken from Khulna Metropolitan police for the procession. The three organisers had been detained for questioning.