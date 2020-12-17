Decision on using forex reserves in govt projects before next budget: finance minister

The government is going to decide on the use of money from foreign exchange reserves in government projects, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

A final decision will be taken in this regard before the next budget, the minister said while responding to a query after a zoom meeting on government procurement. He joined the meeting from Singapore.

“Our reserves will exceed $50 billion soon. One or two percent profit is obtained by investing abroad. That’s why the prime minister is considering using foreign currency in government projects,” he said.

A statement of the finance ministry said that despite the outbreak of coronavirus around the world, expatriates sent $1.034 billion remittance in 14 days of December alone. It was $869 million in the same period last year.

In the five months from July to November, the expatriates sent $10.90 billion remittance, it said.